Advocate hurt in Karawal Ngr shooting: Cops

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old advocate, Shrikant, was shot by unidentified bike-borne assailants on Thursday morning in Karawal Nagar’s Jagdamba Colony. The police received a PCR call around 8:30 a.m. and rushed him to GTB Hospital, where doctors confirmed his condition is stable. Crime and forensic teams inspected the scene and collected evidence.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Multiple police teams are tracing the accused. The motive remains unclear, with investigators reviewing CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts. Security has been heightened locally, and authorities pledged strict action against the culprits.