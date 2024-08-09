Advisory to combat open burning

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued a critical advisory aimed at curbing the hazardous practice of open burning of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) and biomass in Delhi-NCR as the winter season approaches.

This practice has been identified as a significant contributor to deteriorating air quality, exacerbating PM2.5 and PM10 levels, which pose serious risks to human health.

The advisory requires Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and residential societies to provide electric heaters or alternatives for security and service staff to prevent open burning of waste for warmth.

This practice contributes to air pollution and activates the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The CAQM stresses the importance of compliance, urging active participation in improving air

quality.