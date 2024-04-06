Advancements in Namo Bharat Rapid Rail: Detailed project report submitted, details unveiled

NOIDA: The much anticipated rapid rail (Namo Bharat) train connecting Ghaziabad with Noida, has taken a significant stride forward with the completion of the Detailed Project Report (DPR).



On Friday, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) submitted the DPR to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). Officials said that it will be sent to the government for further approval.

According to the DPR, the construction of the rapid rail project connecting Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport will be executed in two phases. 22 stations will be built in the first phase, with an additional 13 stations planned for the second phase. The total route length spans 72.29 km, predominantly elevated between Ghaziabad and Noida Airport.

A senior officer stated that preparations are on to run the radio rail on the proposed route by April 2030. Once operational, passengers will enjoy expedited travel times, with journeys to the airport taking less than an hour from Sarai Kale Khan, and nearly 72 minutes from Meerut via Greater Noida West, Jagat Farm, Pari Chowk, and YEIDA city.

The developing authorities are exploring multiple connectivity options to the Noida airport project. “Both rapid rail and metro will be operated on the same track. The High Speed Rapid Rail will stop at some selected stations only, so that airport passengers can travel in less time,” a senior YEIDA officer informed.

Additionally, it was noted that the maximum speed of High Speed Rapid Rail will be 114 km per hour, while the standard speed rapid rail will operate at a maximum speed of 80 km per hour. The estimated project cost is approximately Rs 17,343 crore. The share of the Central Government will be 20 per cent, that of the State Government will be 50 per cent and that of Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) will be 30 percent.