ADUTA protests over displacement of Satyawati College teachers

New Delhi: The Alliance of Democratic United Teachers’ Association has raised its voice against the alarming mass displacement of teachers in the Department of Hindi at Satyawati College (Evening).



The Selection Committee conducted its proceedings from September 1 to 5 and later from September 12- 16, but as of now, the results have not been made public on the college website.

This departure from the usual practice has led to concerns that approximately 70-80% of experienced teachers, some serving for up to 20 years, have been displaced.

Teachers have emphasised that mass displacement, solely determined by brief 4-6-minute interviews, neglects the invaluable contributions and continuous efforts of these teachers and is unequivocally unjust.

The ramifications of such displacements extend beyond individual livelihoods as they reflect a concerning indifference from the University administration towards these educators’ tireless contributions to the institutions and have negative academic implications.

Nandita Narain, President, Democratic Teachers’ Front stated, ‘The tragic loss of Samarveer Singh, a teacher from the Department of Philosophy at Hindu College, who took his own life following unjust job loss, is a poignant example of the distress faced by many young teachers. These educators had hoped for permanent positions after years of serving in ad-hoc and temporary roles.’

Allegations of politically motivated nepotism and biased interview processes, bordering on the farcical, have surfaced in various places. Vishal Pandey, General Secretary, Voice of DU Adhocs stated, ‘Candidates have endured humiliation and irrelevant questions during interviews. In some instances, experts’ opinions have been disregarded, and lists of candidates selected has been circulated beforehand, raising questions about the fairness and credibility of the process.’

Aditya Narayan Misra, National Convenor of AADTA, expressed his concerns, saying, ‘The absence of a transparent and accountable mechanism is evident. The DUTA general body resolution clearly states that all those holding positions must be

absorbed, but unfortunately, this commitment has not been honored.’

He further stated, ‘When a new list is introduced and implemented, there is no disclosure about the interview process itself. This lack of transparency leaves us in the dark regarding the evaluation process.’

Shashi Shekhar Singh from Satyawati College representing Samajwadi Shikshak Manch, told Millennium Post, “In the past, there has been no reprimand or any communication regarding their alleged incompetence.

This decision to displace them appears to be a deliberate and organized move. Furthermore, ad-hoc appointments are not aligning with regular vacancies, deviating from University guidelines. This situation results in guest appointments for full-time positions, which is detrimental to both the institution and teachers.”

The University has resumed interviews after nearly a decade, offering a ray of hope for ad-hoc teachers’ absorption into permanent positions. This opportunity for justice is critical for those who have steadfastly served their institutions and students.

The Alliance of Democratic United Teachers’ Association emphasised the need for Vice Chancellor’s immediate intervention in the case of Satyawati College - Evening, demanding a rigorous, urgent, time-bound, and impartial inquiry. Pending this investigation, they have urged that the newly appointed OSD should return to their parent college.