Adopt hybrid mode for classes up to 12th standard: DoE

New Delhi: In light of the worsening air quality in Delhi and surrounding areas, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued an urgent directive for all schools in the Capital to adopt hybrid learning for students in classes 1 to 12. This decision comes shortly after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) mandated that schools in the National Capital Region (NCR) operate in both physical and online formats due to the ongoing pollution crisis.

The DoE order instructs all heads of government, aided, and private schools, including those under the jurisdiction of the NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantonment Board, to implement the hybrid model immediately. The directive applies to all educational institutions in Delhi, as well as in neighboring districts like Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar. Schools are required to offer both in-person and online classes, allowing students the option to attend either mode depending on their preferences or circumstances.

The order from the DoE stated, “The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas has stated, State Govts. in the NCR and the GNCTD shall ensure that all classes up to 12th Standard in schools are conducted in a ‘Hybrid’ mode, i.e., both in ‘physical’ and also in ‘online’ modes, wherever online mode is feasible.”

This move follows the CAQM’s relaxation of certain provisions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), designed to curb the impact of hazardous air pollution on public health. The CAQM’s decision to allow hybrid classes aims to reduce disruptions in the education system while prioritising student health during the

hazardous air quality levels prevalent in Delhi during the winter months.

The Supreme Court had earlier on November 25, in the case M.C. Mehta vs. Union of India, raised concerns over the closure of schools, which led to adverse effects such as depriving students of mid-day meals and access to education. The court also highlighted that many students lack the facilities to participate in online learning, particularly in economically disadvantaged areas. The court directed the CAQM to review the restrictions considering these concerns and emphasised that education should remain a priority despite the air pollution crisis.

In compliance with the court’s directive, the CAQM has taken steps to balance air quality measures with the need for continued education. As per the recent order, hybrid learning will be implemented across all educational institutions in NCR, wherever feasible. The CAQM clarified that the decision aims to offer flexibility, allowing students and their guardians to choose the mode of education that best suits their situation.

The DoE’s order instructs all schools to promptly communicate these changes to parents and guardians, ensuring that hybrid classes commence without delay. The directive will remain in effect until further notice, with the government continuing to monitor air quality and adjust measures accordingly.