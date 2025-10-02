Adolescent malnutrition: AIIMS urges society-wide intervention

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has sounded an alarm on the rising challenge of adolescent malnutrition in India, calling it a major public health concern that could compromise the health and future of millions. Marking the ongoing Poshan Maah 2025, AIIMS emphasised the urgent need for investment in adolescent nutrition to break the cycle of malnutrition and promote holistic development.

According to AIIMS, adolescence is a critical stage in life that requires special nutritional care to ensure healthy growth, learning capacity, and overall well-being. “If we don’t act now, we risk compromising their health and future,” the advisory noted, underlining that inadequate nutrition during this phase can have long-term adverse effects.

Citing alarming statistics, AIIMS pointed out that three out of every five adolescent girls in India are anaemic. This condition hampers growth, learning, and cognitive abilities, thereby affecting the overall potential of adolescents. Experts stress that nutrition is not just a personal responsibility but a shared societal one, where families, schools, and communities play a pivotal role in shaping eating habits and access to nutritious food.

The advisory highlighted the importance of a diverse micronutrient-rich diet, including essential elements such as iron, calcium, zinc, and vitamins A, D, and C. These nutrients, AIIMS noted, are vital for building strong bones, boosting immunity, and ensuring physical and mental well-being.

As part of the campaign, AIIMS urged collective action to empower adolescents with proper nutrition, thereby building a healthier tomorrow. It reiterated that breaking the intergenerational cycle of malnutrition requires awareness, education, and sustained intervention at both household and community levels.