Admissions open for Radiological Assistant course at Lok Nayak

New Delhi: Lok Nayak Hospital has announced the commencement of the application process for the certified two-year Radiological Assistant Course for the session 2025-2027.

The announcement, published recently on the hospital’s official notifications portal, invites eligible candidates to apply.

According to the notification, the minimum educational qualification for applicants is passing the Higher Secondary Certificate (10+2) examination or equivalent from a recognised board, with Physics,

Chemistry, Biology (or related science subjects) and English. Candidates must be at least 17 years of age on or before 1 October in the year of admission.

The course spans two years, during which students are provided certified training in radiological practices, including handling of diagnostic imaging equipment, patient care in radiology departments, safety protocols related to radiation, and practical clinical exposure.

On successful completion, students are expected to be eligible for employment in diagnostic imaging departments in both government and private healthcare settings.

Prospective students are required to submit their applications through the prescribed form available at Lok Nayak Hospital.

The notification provides details of required documents, application deadlines, and any fees or symbols of certification. The deadline for submission, as per the notice, is clearly specified in the official form.

This initiative underscores the hospital’s commitment to strengthening paramedical education and

addressing the rising demand for skilled radiological assistants, especially as diagnostic imaging plays an increasingly central role in healthcare.