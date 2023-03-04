'Admission through CUET to only 20 courses this yr'

New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia has decided not to implement the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses except for 20 programmes, citing lack of time to change the university rules, a senior official said Friday. Twenty courses including B.Sc.(Hons) Physics, B.Sc.(Hons) Chemistry this year will allow admission through the CUET, 10 more than the last academic year.



The varsity has written to the University Grants Commission (UGC), informing it about the latest decision and also apprised that it will implement CUET-UG in all courses from the academic year 2024-25 as it requires sufficient time to change admission rules.

The UGC introduced the CUET last year for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), however, did not adopt the CUET for all its undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Recently, UGC asked the JMI to implement CUET UG from the academic session 2023-24 in all courses.

In its reply to the UGC, the university informed that it will take admission through CUET UG and PG in only 20 courses-- 15 undergraduate courses and 5 postgraduate courses.