Admission guidelines for CM SHRI Schools issued

New Delhi: The Delhi government has released admission guidelines for its newly introduced CM SHRI schools, announcing an entrance test for students seeking admission in classes 6 to 8 for the 2025–26 academic year. The admission process marks a significant shift in public school enrollment, with 33 of the 75 shortlisted CM SHRI schools requiring a merit-based entrance examination.

According to the Directorate of Education (DoE), the CM SHRI Schools Admission Test 2025 will be conducted on August 30 from 11 am. to 1:30 pm.

The test will be based on an Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) format, featuring objective-type questions in five sections, Hindi, English, General Awareness, Mental Ability, and Numerical Aptitude. The test will be bilingual, with no negative marking, and students with special needs (CWSN) will receive additional time in line with standard policies.

To be eligible, students must be residents of Delhi and currently enrolled in classes 6–8 at a recognised school in the city during the current academic year.

Fifty per cent of seats are reserved for students from government or aided schools. Reserved categories get five per cent relaxation. Admissions close September 15; CM SHRI schools launch September 2025 with NEP-

aligned curriculum.