Administrator of Asha Kiran shelter home where 14 inmates died in July transferred

New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed that the administrator of Asha Kiran shelter home, where 14 inmates died in July this year, be relieved from his post.

In an official order issued on September 3, the Department of Social Welfare directed that Rahul Agarwal, who was holding the post of administrator of the shelter home

along with other positions may be posted as the deputy director (disability).

Asha Kiran is a Delhi government-run facility for “intellectually disabled” and it comes under its Social Welfare Department.

Last month, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has nominated the district magistrates of northwest, west and north districts as ex-officio administrators of three shelter homes — Asha Kiran, Asha Jyoti and Asha Deep — in their respective jurisdictions.

In the aftermath of the deaths at Asha Kiran, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had questioned Lieutenant Governor Saxena why an officer previously “suspended” for allegedly taking bribe was appointed as the shelter home’s administrator.

The officials at the Raj Niwas had clarified that the administrator was appointed “internally” by the Social Welfare department which is a fully and totally transferred subject under the control of the chief minister and the minister concerned. They had asserted that the administrator was not appointed by Lieutenant Governor Saxena.

The Delhi government had ordered a magisterial probe into the death of 14 inmates of the Asha Kiran shelter home in Rohini.