Adarsh Nagar: Teacher run over by tanker, dies on spot

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old teacher riding a scooter was run over on Friday by a water tanker on a busy road in Adarsh Nagar area of northwest Delhi, police said.



The accident that took place near Shah Alam Bandh on the 51-foot road was reported to the police at 2.22 pm.

“On reaching the spot, the team found that a water tanker had hit a scooter leading to fatal injuries to the rider,” an officer said.

Naaz, an English teacher from Burari, died after being hit by a water tanker in Jahangirpuri. The 59-year-old driver, Jagdev Singh, was caught by the public and handed to police. Authorities seized the tanker, filed a case, and are examining CCTV footage and investigating possible reckless driving.