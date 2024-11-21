Adani group tried to enter Delhi’s power sector but Kejriwal stopped them, says AAP

New Delhi: The Adani group tried to enter Delhi’s power sector but was stopped by then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed Thursday and stressed the need for accountability after industrialist Gautam Adani was charged in the US for alleged bribery and fraud.

In a press conference, Singh claimed that Adani Green Energy secured power supply contracts in several

states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, through

unethical means.

“Adani even attempted to enter Delhi’s electricity market but failed because then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal stopped them,” he said while warning people that if the BJP gains power in Delhi, electricity costs could surge.

“We will not keep quiet and will raise this matter with full force in the upcoming session of Parliament,” Singh added. Reacting to the charges made by the US prosecutors, a spokesperson of the Adani group said, “The allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and

Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green are baseless and denied.”