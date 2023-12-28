Acumen: Delhi govt utilised 55% of allocated Budget in FY 2023-24 so far

In a span of just over eight months into the 2023-24 financial year, the Delhi government has displayed a proactive financial acumen, utilising nearly 55 per cent of the allocated Budget.

According to recent reports, out of the total budgetary provision of Rs 78,800 crore, the government spent Rs 43,066 crore until the first week of December.

Despite facing allegations of hindering projects and schemes by withholding funds, key departments such as education, power, health, and social welfare have shown noteworthy efficiency in utilizing their allocations.

The power department, for instance, managed to spend 73 per cent of its funds, while the education department and transport spent 66 and 64 per cent, respectively. Social welfare also utilized 55 per cent of its allocated budget.

Most government health facilities, including Guru Tegh Bahadur, Maulana Azad, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, Lok Nayak, and others, have spent over 65 per cent of their budgetary allocation, reflecting a conscientious effort in providing essential services.

However, a notable contrast emerges in the performance of two departments including the urban development and public works, which have only spent 38 and 42 per cent respectively, of their allocated funds. Despite having several capital projects planned, their combined expenditure until December’s first week amounted to just over Rs 8,500 crore out of a total outlay of Rs 21,500 crore.

Certain departments faced criticism for underwhelming performance, including archaeology, archives, tourism, and information and publicity, spending 9, 6, 4, and 3 per cent of their allocations, respectively.

A Delhi government official revealed that the tourism department postponed significant projects, such as a shopping festival and a film festival, to next year. Consequently, a substantial portion of the allocated funds for these events was surrendered.

In a bid to reallocate resources, the appropriation of supplementary grants for the 2023-24 fiscal saw increased allocations in various heads. Notably, Rs 52.41 crore was allocated for electric vehicle subsidies, Rs 175 crore for overall maintenance of PWD roads, and Rs 85 crore for the renovation of school buildings by the Public Works Department.

Moreover, an additional Rs 1,033 crore has been earmarked for the Delhi Jal Board, Rs 495 crore for under-construction and proposed RRTS corridors, and Rs 500 crore for state-run schools. The move reflects the government’s adaptability and commitment to addressing evolving needs and priorities in the dynamic landscape of the capital city.