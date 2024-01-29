Actor Akshay Kumar among bidders for developing International Film City near upcoming Noida Airport

Greater Noida: A total of four bidders, including Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, have qualified for developing the International Film City near the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar.



As per Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) officials, recently a presentation was given by the representatives of the four companies who bid for the Film City Project to the chairmanship Manoj Kumar Singh, Industrial Development Commissioner, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

A presentation was given by film producer Boney Kapoor, Ashish Bhutani, CEO Bhutani Infra, Ashwini Chatlen and Ali Chatlen, Rajeev Arora and Arvind Kumar Binny on behalf of Bayview Projects LLP.

On behalf of 4 Lions Films Private Limited, KC Bokadia, Karishma Jain among other representatives presented their vision regarding the Film City project.

Actor Akshay Kumar on behalf of Supersonic Technobuild Private Limited, participated in the meeting online while Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited (T series) was represented by Vinay Kumar Mittal and others.

“All four companies were found technically qualified. And in this regard, it was decided that the financial bid will be opened in the meeting room of coming Tuesday - January 30,” said Arun Vir Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), YEIDA.

In the presentation, special emphasis was given on the points like vision, concept, timeline, and highlights regarding the development of the Film City project by the companies, he added.

In the meeting, Principal Secretary and Chairman Yamuna Authority, Anil Kumar Sagar, Director Information Shishir Singh, Chief Executive Officer Arun Vir Singh, Additional Chief Executive Officer Kapil Singh

and Vipin Kumar, OSD Shailendra Bhatia, Shailendra Kumar Singh and other officers participated.

OSD Shailendra Bhatia, said that the project will be developed on a public-private partnership (PPP) model. “The company offering the highest revenue share to the state government will be selected as the developer for the greenfield project,” he said.

He added that after the financial bid is opened, the proposal of the selected concessionaire would be sent to the state government for approval. “Once that approval is received, land would be allotted to the concessionaire after due formalities and work for the project’s construction begin,” Bhatia informed.