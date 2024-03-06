Activists demand CCTV footage of incident that killed 2-year-old girl

New Delhi: Days, after a two-year-old girl was allegedly mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Lutyens’ Delhi, a group of animal activists on Tuesday, demanded that the CCTV footage of the incident be made public.



The activists also called on the New Delhi Municipal Committee (NDMC) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to take action in the matter.

Addressing a press conference here, animal activist Ambika Shukla said, “NDMC and MCD must immediately establish a working committee which includes members of animal welfare organisations to identify and crack down on the unlicensed breeders and pet shops as per Pet Shop Rules 2017 which they have ignored till date.” Activists demanded the CCTV footage of the surrounding area of the incident be made public and a veterinary expert to determine the dogs’ temperament.

“We demand to know the circumstances that caused this infant to be left unattended. There are differing versions of the incident in the media reports. A child cannot be left alone on the road as mentioned by some reports, whereas some reports suggest that the mother said the child was inside the compound when the incident took place,” said Shukla, trustee, People For Animals.

On February 24, a two-year-old girl was allegedly mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the Tughlak Lane area of New Delhi, which falls under the jurisdiction of the NDMC. Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Delhi government and the city’s police commissioner in connection with the case on On February 27.

This is “not an isolated case” of loss of human life due to attacks by stray dogs in Delhi, the NHRC had said in a statement.