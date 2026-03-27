Active member of Rohit Chaudhary gang caught with firearms

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a member of the Rohit Chaudhary gang with a cache of illegal firearms and ammunition, an official said on Thursday. The accused, Pardeep Gulati, a resident of Kalkaji, was arrested based on a tip-off about his gang activities, he said.

Police said the accused was allegedly storing weapons at his residence on behalf of another gang member for use in serious crimes, including extortion and violent offences.

Four firearms -- three semi-automatic pistols and one country-made pistol -- along with 22 live cartridges were recovered from his possession, the official said, adding that the weapons were kept in a bag.

“The operation was carried out after surveillance and verification of inputs regarding illegal arms supply and planned criminal activities linked to the gang,” the officer added.

During interrogation, Gulati revealed that he was a close associate of Arvind Gupta alias Disilva, an active member of the Rohit Chaudhary gang, and received the weapons around a month ago for safekeeping.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said.