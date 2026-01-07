Action sought against Kejriwal and 3 others

New Delhi: The Committee of Privileges of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has recommended that the House take “proper action as deemed fit” against former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and former Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla for their “wilful absence” from the Committee’s sittings.

In its first report, the Committee said the four leaders failed to appear before it on November 13 and November 20, 2025, despite being issued summons and given repeated opportunities. “The Committee recommends that the House may take proper action as deemed fit against Arvind Kejriwal, Ram Niwas Goel, Manish Sisodia and Rakhi Birla for their wilful absence from the sittings of the Committee of Privileges… without just cause or permission of the Committee,” the report stated.

Speaker Vijender Gupta informed the House that the report will be taken up for discussion on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

The matter relates to the controversy over the so-called ‘faansi ghar’ (execution room) inaugurated in the Delhi Assembly premises in August 2022. Gupta had earlier alleged that crores of rupees were spent on a “fake” faansi ghar and its publicity, claiming that no such execution chamber ever existed in the Assembly complex. The issue was referred to the Committee of Privileges for inquiry.

According to the report, archival records from the National Archives indicated that the space projected as a ‘faansi ghar’ was actually a tiffin room. The Committee noted that despite knowing the High Court had passed no stay order, the four leaders “deliberately and wilfully chose to stay away” from its proceedings, using pending litigation as a pretext.

The Committee concluded that their non-appearance amounted to “contempt of the House and its Committee” and said it would continue examining the main issue of the authenticity of the ‘faansi ghar’ in the next session.