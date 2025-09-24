Action-film-inspired gang leader in cop net after brief shootout

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested the leader of the self-styled “Maya Gang,” allegedly inspired by the film Shootout at Lokhandwala, following a brief exchange of fire late on September 22. Acting on an anonymous tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) intercepted the accused near the Sarita Vihar flyover.

The suspect, identified as Sagar alias Maya (23), son of Satbir and a resident of Neem Chowk, Amar Colony, sustained a bullet wound to the leg during the encounter and was taken to Safdarjung Hospital. Police recovered a .32 bore semi-automatic pistol, two live cartridges, three spent shells and a stolen scooter from his possession.

According to officials, the STF team laid a trap around 11:45 pm near the Sarita Vihar loop. When Maya, approaching from Kalindi Kunj, attempted to escape and opened fire, officers retaliated in self-defence, injuring and subduing him. A case has been registered at Sarita Vihar police station, and investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend his associates.

Police said Maya, obsessed with action films, styled himself as a gangster and founded the ‘Maya Gang’ with the slogan ‘Maya, maut ka doosra naam’ (“Maya, another name for death”). Gang members reportedly tattooed the word Maut as a mark of allegiance. Maya flaunted weapons on social media and extorted protection money from

local criminals.

At just 23, he had already amassed 20 cases, including robbery, extortion, arms smuggling, attempted murder and multiple offences under the Arms Act. Authorities described him as a “bad character” of the Amar Colony area, adding that his arrest represents a major step in curbing organised crime in

South-East Delhi.