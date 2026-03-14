ACs and laundry units among upgrades planned at Asha Kiran home: Delhi min

NEW DELHI: Air-conditioners, new laundry units and improved water supply systems are among upgrades being rolled out at the Asha Kiran home in Rohini, Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said during an inspection of the facility on Friday.

Singh, conducted an inspection of Asha Kiran Home for men and women at Avantika Sector in Rohini along with senior officials of the social welfare department, and reviewed the ongoing development and renovation works, and the facilities available for residents. Spread across about 6.04 acres, the institution houses persons with intellectual disabilities and has a capacity of 570 residents.

According to an official statement, around Rs 5.34 crore has been sanctioned to the Public Works Department in FY 2025-26 for upgrading buildings, infrastructure and facilities at the institution.

The works include painting and repairs in dormitories, tile work in toilets and bathrooms, steel work and coil fencing around gym and park areas, and horticulture-related improvements. The institution is also being equipped with two new laundry machines of 60 kg capacity each and

installation of air-conditioners as part of the infrastructure push.

To strengthen basic infrastructure, two new borewells are being constructed, CPVC water supply pipelines are being installed and two submersible pumps are being set up. Renovation of the underground water tank and installation of floodlights along the boundary wall are also part of the works.

Security arrangements are also being enhanced with the installation of CCTV systems in the dormitories, according to the statement.

Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said the government aims to ensure dignified care for residents with disabilities. He directed officials to complete works at Asha Kiran Home and prepare a proposal to repair and operationalise the half-way home in Narela.