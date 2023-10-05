ACP shoots himself dead at south Delhi residence

An assistant commissioner of police (ACP) allegedly shot himself dead at his residence in southeast Delhi’s Bhogal area, officials said on Wednesday.

Anil Kumar Sisodiya was posted as ACP headquarters in the southwest district. He shot himself using a private revolver, police said, adding Sisodiya’s wife died on Monday.

His body was discovered on Wednesday evening after staff of southwest district reached his home in Masjid Lane, Bhogal as he was not responding to calls and messages being sent to him. The ACP had reached his home around 9 pm on Tuesday after performing his duties.

A detailed inquest proceeding has been started.