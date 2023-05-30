New Delhi: The parents of the teenage girl who was stabbed and bludgeoned to death by a youth in northwest Delhi claimed they were not aware if she had any acquaintance with the accused and demanded capital punishment for him.

Waiting at the Ambedkar Hospital to receive their daughter’s body, Sakshi’s parents said they were not aware if she had any acquaintance with Sahil.

“We need justice for our daughter. She was brutally stabbed multiple times and her head was smashed repeatedly with a stone. We want the accused to be hanged to death,” her father Janak Raj said.

Her mother said Sakshi had been staying at her friend Neetu’s house in Shahbad Dairy for the past 15 days as the latter’s husband was out of the station for work.

“My daughter had been staying with Neetu and her two children for the past 15 days. Just yesterday (Sunday) around 1:30 pm, I spoke to my daughter. She told me that she would return home once Neetu’s husband was back and I was eagerly waiting for her. Little did I know that she would never return,” she said.

With teary eyes, she demanded justice for her daughter and said, “The accused should be hanged to death.”

The victim’s father, a labourer, said the police have assured them justice for their daughter and they believe in the system.

Recalling Sunday’s incident, he said Sakshi was excited about organising the birthday party of her friend’s daughter and had gone out shopping.

“At the market, Sahil approached her and asked her to come with him. But when my daughter asked him why, he stabbed her multiple times and soon fell unconscious. He then smashed her head repeatedly with stones,” he said.