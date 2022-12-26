Accused Poonawala taken to forensic lab to record voice sample

New Delhi: Mehrauli murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala was on Monday taken to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory here to record his voice sample after police came across an audio clip in which he was purportedly heard fighting with Shraddha Walkar.



According to sources, police came across the audio recording, purportedly of a heated argument between Walkar and Poonawala, while investigating the murder case.

The accused, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, was taken to the CFSL to record his voice sample which will be checked if it matches the male voice in the clip, they said.

"We have got hold of an old audio clip in which Poonawala could be heard having a heated argument with Walkar. It is an old clip but could prove to be crucial evidence with respect to the case," a source privy to the development in the case said.

"Poonawala was taken to the CFSL where his voice sample was recorded and it will be matched with the purported audio clip to ascertain if it was Poonawala's voice in the alleged audio.

"This will help us understand the kind of relationship they shared and further help us in establishing the trigger behind the incident," the source added.