Accused nabbed for Safdarjung Enclave property fraud

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has successfully solved the high-profile Safdarjung Enclave cheating case and arrested the main accused.



The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered at Safdarjung Enclave Police Station. The arrested accused was identified as Dhankesh (47), resident of Malviya Nagar.

According to the police, the complainant alleged that a property deal in Green Park, New Delhi, involving 200 yards and valued at Rs 8.50 crore, went awry as the accused sold the same property to another party after accepting Rs 2 crore from the complainant. The complainant claimed to have finalised the deal with the accused, only to discover later that the property had already changed hands.

The case, filed under FIR No. 122/2023, invoked sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused Dhankesh and his associate Ajit had been declared proclaimed offenders by the court, eluding the authorities and intensifying the challenge for the investigators.

The breakthrough in the case came through a meticulous operation conducted by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, involving both manual and technical surveillance.

Acting on secret information received by Sub-InspectorRavi Saini, the team laid a trap near Karnal Bypass, resulting in the successful apprehension of Dhankesh. During sustained interrogation, Dhankesh confessed to his involvement in the cheating case, revealing a tale of greed and deception.

The accused, a property dealer with a Bachelor of Legislative Law (LLB) degree from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, disclosed that he along with Ajit secured an agreement to sell the Green Park property and accepted Rs 2 crore as advance. However, enticed by a more lucrative offer, they clandestinely sold the same property to another party for approximately Rs 11 crore without informing the complainant.