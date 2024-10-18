Accused mobile tower thief escapes police custody

NEW DELHI: The Inter-State Cell of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a key figure involved in mobile tower component thefts twice after he escaped from police custody.

The accused, Shahjad Malik (25) from New Kardam Puri, Delhi, was arrested on October 6 after a tip-off led the ISC team to capture him in an e-rickshaw with 13 stolen RRUs essential for mobile towers. Five of these components were identified as stolen from Orissa.

Malik was charged under sections 35.1(e) of the BNSS and 103 of the Delhi Police Act and remanded to judicial custody. His arrest was a collaborative effort involving ACP Ramesh Chander Lamba and other officers.

On October 15, while being escorted by the Orissa Police for a medical check-up at RML Hospital, Malik escaped, prompting a fresh case at North Avenue Police Station. The Crime Branch swiftly initiated a manhunt, employing technical surveillance to track him.

Malik was recaptured in Seelampur within 24 hours of his escape.

During interrogation, he disclosed his involvement in an organised syndicate that steals and transports mobile tower components. His accomplice, Sameer from Ghaziabad, remains at large. Malik’s arrest has resolved five

theft cases in Orissa.