Accused in Najafgarh double murder case arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested an individual for the Najafgarh salon double murder case. Harsh, who had fled abroad on a fake passport, was detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday.

Harsh alias Chintu (22), from Duliya Colony, Delhi, was arrested by the Crime Branch for the February 9 double murder at a Najafgarh salon. Victims Sonu and Ashish Tehlan were shot at point-blank range. Harsh and his accomplice, Sanjeev Dahiya, were motivated by longstanding enmity. Harsh fled to Azerbaijan using a fake passport and returned to arrange another.

Linked to gangster Yogesh alias Tunda, Harsh has a history of extortion and criminal activities. He confessed to orchestrating the murders

during interrogation.