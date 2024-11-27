Accused in attempted murder case arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a notorious criminal and proclaimed offender wanted in a sensational attempt-to-murder case registered at Tughlak Road

Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Aakash Gambhir alias Bangkok (28) resident of Shyam Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Delhi. According to the police, the case dates back to July 27, 2022, when Gambhir and his associates opened fire in a feud over area dominance, leading to the registration of an FIR under Sections 307/34 IPC and the Arms Act at Tughlak Road Police Station.

Declared a proclaimed offender in another arms case by the KKD Courts earlier this year, Gambhir also faced a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) for failing to appear in a separate trial for a firing incident in Faridabad.

The Crime Branch, led by ACP Naresh Kumar and Inspector Krishan Kumar, formed a special team to apprehend fugitive Aakash Gambhir. After extensive searches and a tip-off, Gambhir was arrested in Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi. The operation was carried out by SIs Sachin and Mukesh, ASI Govind, and Head Constables Deepak and Mintu. During questioning, Gambhir confessed to his involvement in a 2022 shooting and evading arrest. He had turned to crime after his mother’s death, progressing from vehicle thefts to violent crimes.