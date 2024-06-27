Accused in 2021 riot, murder case held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch have arrested an accused wanted in a riot and a murder case.



An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch about the criminal. The accused was identified as Aftab (32) resident of Darbhanga, Bihar.

The arrest took place in Delhi on June 1 after meticulous planning and surveillance.

The accused Aftab has been absconding since June 2021, following his alleged involvement in a riot and murder incident reported at Mani Gachi Police Station, Wajidpur, Darbhanga.

The incident, stemming from a quarrel between two groups of the same community, resulted in a fatality, leading to the registration of a murder case along with charges of rioting.

Acting on a tip-off received by Sub-Inspector of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch Subhash Chand, a coordinated effort was initiated.

Officers trapped Aftab on Moti Bagh Road near Mata Mandir at 7:30 am. He tried to flee on a motorcycle without a registration plate but was caught. Aftab admitted to evading arrest since 2021. The stolen motorcycle, a Bajaj Discover, was stolen from Nabi Karim, Delhi. He was booked under Cr.P.C. sections 41.1(d) and 41.1(ba), and Bihar authorities were notified. Aftab, who relocated to Delhi, worked as a political activist.