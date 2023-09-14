Accused held for murder of woman

New Delhi: Delhi Police has apprehended the accused for the murder of a woman who had been reported missing.



The accused subsequently used acid to disfigure the victim’s face to conceal her identity.

The police team was searching for the woman after her daughter filed a missing complaint on September 9 at Ambedkar police station.

The accused was identified as Zakir (45) who was apprehended in Subhash Vihar, Delhi. The accused and victim both worked at Nizamuddin railway station. The accused was working as a technical supervisor.

The grim matter came to light after the victim's daughter reported her mother missing. Her mother had last been seen on September 8, and

it was later revealed that she had tragically died at Knowledge Park, Greater Noida. The case immediately raised alarm bells, prompting a concerted investigation.

Through meticulous examination of evidence and relentless pursuit of leads,

the police team uncovered a financial dispute as the motive. It was found that the victim had lent Rs 11 lakh to Zakir in 2018-2019, a debt that had remained unpaid, leading to mounting tensions.

Further investigation revealed that the accused was on leave on the day of the crime, and his mobile phone had been switched off, casting suspicion on him. The team tracked down the suspect to Subhash Vihar, Delhi using CCTV footage and local intelligence.

During interrogation, Zakir admitted to his crime, detailing how he lured the victim to Knowledge Park, Greater Noida, and brutally killed her with an iron dagger before disfiguring her face with acid to conceal her identity.

After his confession, the murder weapon and acid bottle were recovered from Sector 148, Safipur, Greater Noida.