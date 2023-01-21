Accused gets bail

New Delhi: A court here on Saturday granted bail to a man accused of molesting and dragging DCW chief Swati Maliwal, saying it will be unfair to subject the accused to a premature trial at the present stage.



“...I am of the view that no useful purpose will be served by keeping the accused behind the bars. Accordingly, accused Harish Chander is admitted to bail subject to furnishing bail bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the like amount ,” Metropolitan Magistrate Sanghmitra said.