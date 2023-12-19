ACB unearths scam at Ayurveda institute

New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi Police has taken decisive action against top officials of Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan (CBPACS) in response to a registered case exposing severe irregularities within the institution, officials informed on Monday.



Madhur Verma, Jt CP and ACB chief, stated that following a complaint lodged on March 18, 2020, by Professor Vidula Gujjarwar, Director-Principal of CBPACS, shocking allegations emerged against Rajesh Tanwar, the former Office Superintendent. The complaint outlined a series of irregularities in recruitment procedures, including the fabrication of reports for PG courses and a blatant disregard for directives by failing to link recruitment files for PG courses.

An investigative committee was promptly assembled to delve into the alleged misconduct surrounding the recruitment of Associate Professors and Assistant Professors. The committee’s exhaustive inquiry uncovered egregious discrepancies, revealing manipulations such as the creation of additional vacancies at CBPACS without adherence to established norms, Verma mentioned. Of grave concern was the irregular process involving two candidates, Dr Alok Kumar Asthana and Dr Mukesh Kumar Sharma. Initially deemed ineligible for the posts by the first scrutiny committee, their eligibility was curiously reinstated by a second committee, leading to their appointment as Associate Professors, despite lacking essential qualifications, Verma said.

Consequently, the inquiry committee concluded that these allegations held substantial merit. As a result, a case has been registered at the Anti-Corruption Branch under sections 13 (1)(d) POC r/w 420/468/471/120B IPC for thorough investigation, Verma added.