ACB cracks down on manpower scams in Delhi govt hospitals

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) has registered a case against several manpower and security provider companies for alleged fraudulent activities in various Delhi government hospitals. Numerous complaints have been received regarding under-deployment of security personnel, recruitment of ineligible candidates, bogus claims for ESI and Provident Funds, demands for bribes, and embezzlement of government funds, the ACB informed on Monday.



According to ACB Chief Madhur Verma, the investigation revealed that private security agencies, in collusion with government officials, have been exploiting the system and misappropriating funds. Complaints specifically pointed to several hospitals, including GTB Hospital in Shahdara, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Tahirpur, B.R. Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, SDN Hospital in Shahdara, and Hindu Rao Hospital.

Two whistleblowers, Krishna and Rajni (names changed), came forward and disclosed that these agencies were involved in various illicit activities. These include under-deploying security personnel while claiming payments for the full agreed deployment, simultaneously deploying a single individual at multiple hospitals to generate fraudulent bills, hiring ineligible candidates in violation of tender norms, and recruiting personnel without verifying their criminal backgrounds, Verma said.

Additionally, the agencies were found to be coercing employees to return a portion of their salaries, submitting fake and forged claims for the Provident Fund, ESI, and UAN, demanding bribes for hiring new security personnel, and embezzling government funds allocated for security services, the official said.

After thoroughly examining the complaints and the testimonies of the whistleblowers, the ACB registered a case under Section 7(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against three security service provider companies and other involved government and private individuals. A comprehensive investigation has been launched to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy and determine the culpability of all involved parties in the embezzlement of government funds, Verma mentioned.