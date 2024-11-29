ACB busts bribery scheme at hospital

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi arrested three accused persons, including a foreman and two supervisors of a private security agency, for taking bribery from security guards of Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital (SRHC) of Narela. The ACB made the arrests after investigating them properly and also trapping them on November 28, 2024.

Madhur Verma ACB Chief stated that the case started with a security guard at SRHC Hospital who complained to the ACB that High Command Security Services, a new security agency contracted for his workplace, was extorting illegal payments for renewing contracts and covering “hidden registration charges.”

The complainant alleged that foreman Nirmal Singh demanded Rs. 35,000 from each guard to avoid termination, with supervisors Vikas Jha and Randhir Kumar facilitating the extortion. The ACB, led by ACP A.K. Singh and supervised by DCP Shweta Singh Chauhan, caught Kumar red-handed accepting Rs. 20,000. Rs. 70,000 in bribe money was also found. Investigations into the involvement of government officials at SRHC

Hospital are ongoing.