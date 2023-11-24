ACB arrests DJB Junior Assistant on charges of bribery

New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government conducted a raid at the Delhi Jal Board office in GTB Enclave, Dilshad Garden, leading to the arrest of a Junior Assistant on charges of bribery, officials informed on Thursday.



The accused has been identified as Meetu Goswami (35), a resident of Delhi’s GTB Enclave.

Madhur Verma, ACB chief stated that the arrest follows a complaint filed by Rajesh (name changed), whose deceased father was a former employee of Delhi Jal Board. Rajesh alleged that he had been struggling to secure posthumous funds owed to his father since April 2021.

According to the complainant, Junior Assistant Meetu Goswami demanded a bribe of Rs 60,000 for the release of funds, eventually settling on Rs 40,000 after negotiations. A clear audio recording of a conversation between

Rajesh and Meetu Goswami, where the bribe demand was made, further substantiated the allegations.

Acting swiftly, the Anti-Corruption Branch constituted a raiding team under the supervision of ACP Ashok Kumar Singh and DCP Shweta Singh Chauhan.

During the raid, the complainant Rajesh produced Rs 20,000 before the team and it was treated with Phenolphthalein powder for identification. The raiding team, accompanied by the complainant and a witness, then proceeded to the Delhi Jal Board office.

At about 3:30 PM, inside Meetu Goswami’s office, she reportedly demanded Rs 20,000 as a token amount, assuring Rajesh that the remaining sum could be paid after the clearance of his father’s file. Meetu Goswami was promptly arrested after the complainant handed over the bribe money in the presence of the witness, Verma confirmed.

The accused, Meetu Goswami, had been working as a Junior Assistant at Delhi Jal Board since 2016. A case under section 7/13 of the Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act.

The recovered bribe amount of Rs 20,000 is now in the possession of the Anti-Corruption Branch. Further investigation into the matter is underway, Verma added.