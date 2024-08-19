AC outdoor unit falls on 18-year-old boy from second floor in Central Delhi, dies

NEW DELHI: An 18-year-old boy lost his life, and another was severely injured when an air conditioner (AC) outdoor unit fell on them from a second floor of the building in Central Delhi’s Doriwalan area.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the DBG Road Police Station.

According to police reports, the accident occurred yesterday around 7 PM in the Doriwalan area, prompting a swift response from local authorities.

The Delhi Police received information about the incident at the DBG Road Police Station and immediately rushed to the scene. According to initial reports, the AC unit detached from its mount on the second floor, plummeting onto two boys below. The injured were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Unfortunately, one of the victims, identified as Jitesh (18) a resident of Doriwalan, was declared dead on arrival.

The second victim, Pranshu (17) a resident of Patel Nagar, sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. As of the latest updates, Pranshu remains unfit to give a statement, raising concerns about his condition.

Authorities have registered a case under FIR No. 387/24, citing Sections 125(a) and 106 of the BNS Act. The incident is dated 17th August and falls under the jurisdiction of the DBG Road Police Station.

A forensic team has examined the scene of the accident to gather evidence, and a thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause of the unit’s fall.