‘ABVP’s positive campus activism behind victory’

New Delhi: Newly elected DUSU president Tushar Dedha attributed his victory to ABVP’s “positive campus activism”, saying that its focus on issue-based campaigning resonated with the diverse student body of Delhi University.



ABVP’s Tushar Dedha on Saturday won the post of Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president, defeating NSUI’s Hitesh Gulia by a margin of 3,115 votes.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) maintained its dominance in the DUSU by winning three central panel posts, while its arch-rival National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, bagged the remaining one.

As the counting of votes concluded after 27 rounds on Saturday, Tushar Dedha, Aparajita and Sachin Baisla of the ABVP won the posts of president, secretary and joint secretary, respectively, while NSUI’s Abhi Dahiya bagged the post of vice-president.

While Aparajita defeated NSUI’s Yakshana Sharma by a margin of 12,937 votes, Baisla defeated the Congress student wing’s Shubham Kumar Chaudhary by a margin of 9,995 votes.

“The substantial margins of our victories signify the deep trust and faith that students have in ABVP’s ability to work for their welfare,” Dedha said after his win.

The new DUSU president completed his graduation from Satyawati College and is currently pursuing Masters in Buddhist Studies. He joined the ABVP in 2015.

He also won the election for college cultural coordinator at Satyawati College in 2016 and was an executive council member at DUSU.

The newly elected DUSU secretary Aparajita said,

“This victory underscores the impact of ABVP’s consistent work on women’s issues and empowerment. We are committed to reciprocating this immense support by tirelessly serving the entire student community of Delhi University.”

NSUI’s Dahiya, who is currently pursuing a Masters degree in Buddhist Studies, received 22,331 votes and defeated ABVP’s Sushant Dhankar by a margin of 1,829 votes.

The ABVP’s landslide victory in the DUSU polls reflected the young generation’s faith in “the ideology that puts national interest first”, Union

Home Minister Amit Shah said and congratulated ABVP activists.

Some BJP leaders said the poll outcome showed the defeat of the opposition INDIA bloc and was another addition to the string of defeats

faced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.