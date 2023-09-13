ABVP organises ‘chhatra garjana’ rally on DU’s north, south campuses

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday organised a “chhatra garjana” rally against the Delhi University administration on its north and south campuses over a slew of issues that affect their academic lives. The issues raised by the ABVP, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), include provision of metro concession passes for the students, accessibility of sanitary pads through vending machines in every college, improved sports facilities, construction of new hostels and overall enhancements in the campus infrastructure.