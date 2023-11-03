ABVP opposes fee hike in edu institutions

New Delhi: The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday said it opposes any kind of hike in fees and supported holding students’ union elections in central universities.

The ABVP’s assertion came as it launched the poster for its 69th national conference here.

“The ABVP is against the fees hike in any educational institute and firmly believes in right to education... We support that students’ union elections should be conducted in every educational institution and this has been our organisation’s demand since its inception,” ABVP national general secretary Yagywalkya Shukla said addressing the media on the sidelines of the event.

Various issues related to the country’s youth and educational development among other pressing issues related to the students will be discussed during the conference.

“The national conference in Delhi will focus on the transformative aspects of

the current education sector and highlight topics related to society, youth and education,” Shukla said.