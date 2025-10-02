ABVP, Left groups clash over Durga Puja procession, Ravan Dahan
NEW DELHI: The ABVP alleged that Left-affiliated student groups attacked a Durga idol immersion procession at JNU, claiming several male and female students were injured in stone-pelting near Sabarmati T-Point around 7 pm. ABVP JNU president Mayank Panchal called it an attack on the university’s festive tradition and student faith,
demanding strict action.
The Left-affiliated AISA rejected the charges, accusing the ABVP of using religion for political propaganda through a Ravan Dahan programme depicting former students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam as Ravan. Both sides accused each other of attempting to destabilise the campus and distort its
cultural environment.
