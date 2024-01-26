ABVP denies role in violence at Ambedkar University

New Delhi: In response to allegations surrounding an incident of violence at Ambedkar University, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has released a statement denying any part in the incident.



The student body emphasised that the veracity of the alleged incident and related facts is yet to be confirmed.

ABVP highlighted its commitment to peaceful organisation, citing various events

held during the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir at Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The statement underlined the significance of Lord Ram in Bharatiya civilisation within a democratic space, noting the substantial number of people in India who worship and celebrate Lord Ram.

Moreover, ABVP expressed skepticism about the allegations, suggesting that they may be part of a Left-front strategy to denigrate the organisation by fabricating such incidents.

The statement categorically denied any involvement of ABVP members in the reported incident at Ambedkar University.