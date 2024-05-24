ABVP condemns defacement of SRCC walls, calls for strict action

NEW DELHI: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has issued a press statement condemning the defacement of walls at Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) with slogans like “Boycott Elections” and “Long Live Naxalbari.” They have filed a complaint at Maurice Nagar Police Station, urging strict action against the perpetrators and the immediate removal of the graffiti.



The ABVP has called for immediate removal of the graffiti and stringent action against those responsible, emphasising the need to protect democratic values on campus.

ABVP National Media Coordinator Ashutosh Singh expressed deep disappointment over the incident, especially at a time when young voters in Delhi are eagerly participating in the democratic process.