ABVP candidate brings Haryanvi singer to DUSU campaign, sparks row

NEW DELHI: Campaigning for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections took a dramatic turn as Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) presidential candidate Aryan Mann roped in popular Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma to join his trail across South Campus colleges on Monday. The singer, known for his energetic performances and wide youth following, was seen mobilising large student gatherings with music and slogans, lending a carnival-like atmosphere to the elections.

The move, however, has sparked sharp criticism among students. Several undergraduates from Hindu College and other DU institutions expressed frustration after being denied entry to their campuses due to heightened security arrangements linked to high-profile campaign events. Images of long queues of students stranded outside college gates circulated widely, with students questioning whether “entertainment and optics” were being prioritised over their right to normal academic access.

“Why are students locked out of their own college for campaign rallies? This is not a festival, it is our academic space,” a Hindu College student remarked, echoing sentiments posted across social media platforms. Similar concerns were raised at Hansraj College, where large crowds carrying placards gathered, raising questions about overcrowding and disruption of classes.

While ABVP leaders have defended the decision as a way to connect with first-time voters through cultural icons, critics argue that such spectacles divert attention from pressing student issues such as hostel shortages, fee hikes, and campus safety. “Music may draw crowds, but it cannot substitute for serious debate on student welfare,” noted a member of an opposing student group.

The controversy underscores a broader trend in student politics, where strategies increasingly mirror mainstream electioneering relying on celebrity endorsements, viral campaigns and heavy mobilisation. As polling day nears, the clash between spectacle and substance has become a defining theme of the DUSU elections.