ABVP accuses NSUI of attacking DUSU office

NEW DELHI: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has accused the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) of attacking and ransacking the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) office.



The incident allegedly occurred in the early hours on July 14, with ABVP claiming that DUSU Vice-president Abhi Dahiya led a group of over 40 NSUI members in the attack. In response, NSUI President Varun Choudhary condemned the allegations as a diversion tactic. He accused ABVP of attempting to shift attention from issues like fake degrees held by their office bearers. Choudhary highlighted ABVP’s history of violence and misdirection, stating, “This is a clear attempt by ABVP to shift focus from real issues like the NEET, NET, and NTA scams.”

According to ABVP, the attackers vandalised the offices of DUSU President Tushar Dedha, Secretary Aparajita, Joint Secretary Sachin Baisla, and the visitor room. They reportedly destroyed an idol of Lord Ram, a water cooler, and a printer. An eyewitness guard claimed that the attackers had consumed alcohol in Dahiya’s office before carrying out the vandalism.

ABVP has demanded immediate action from the Delhi University administration and Delhi Police. ABVP Delhi State Secretary, Harsh Attri, stated, “ABVP will meet the DU V-C and the Delhi Police Commissioner regarding this incident. We demand the immediate arrest of DUSU Vice-president Abhi Dahiya and other culprits involved.” Dahiya refuted the allegations, claiming that ABVP members attacked his office after he exposed the alleged fake degree of the ABVP office bearer.