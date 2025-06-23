Absconding murder accused held from UP’s Shahjahanpur

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old man, who was on the run for nearly a year in connection with the murder of a man in Shahbad Dairy area, an official said on Sunday.

Rahman Khan alias Juber along with his accomplices had allegedly murdered a 28-year-old man identified as Sunny on June 30, 2024

During inquiry, it was found that Sunny had an old dispute with a man named Ajay. On the day of the incident, Ajay along with his associates, including Juber, intercepted Sunny and after a verbal altercation, physically assaulted him.

Ajay allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife, following which the group fled the spot.

Acting on a tip-off, the team tracked Juber to Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh and a raid was conducted near Shahjahanpur leading to his arrest.

“He confessed to his involvement in the crime. During interrogation, Juber told police that he had dropped out of school after class 8 due to financial hardship and began working as a daily wager. Over time, he fell into the company of Ajay and others allegedly involved in criminal activities, which eventually led to his role in the murder,” the officer said.

Further investigation is underway to trace the remaining accused.