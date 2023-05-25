Absconding gangster lands in police net

The Special Cell of Delhi Police recently arrested an absconding gangster of Lawrance Bishnoi-Gogi gang identified as Yogesh aka Himanshu aka Gogha, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The accused was absconding for three years after jumping interim bail in a case of attempt to murder in Delhi. He was convicted for four years was serving his sentence in this case, Alok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Special Cell, said.

The police official further confirmed that the accused person was previously involved in 16 criminal cases of attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity, hurt, criminal intimidation and Arms Act etc in Delhi/NCR.

The DCP also said, “On May 22, information was received that Yogesh alias Himanshu alias Ghoga would come near Britania Chowk flyover between 3 to 3.30 pm to meet his associate. Subsequently, a police team led by Inspector Ranjeet Singh and Satvinder Singh under the supervision of ACP Attar Singh laid a trap near the above location and he was overpowered and apprehended after a brief scuffle as the assailant opened fire on the police team.

Yogesh aka Himanshu is an active BC of Narela police station. He provides logistic and financial help to the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Jitender Gogi gang.