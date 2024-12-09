About 99% Delhiites support AAP govt’s free schemes: Party

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has claimed that 99 per cent of Delhi residents support its welfare schemes like free electricity, water subsidies, and complimentary bus rides for women among others.

The ruling party has intensified its ‘Revdi Par Charcha’ campaign to mobilise grassroots volunteers ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled to be held in February next year. The AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term in Delhi. The programme involves hosting 2,000 public meetings daily across the capital to gather feedback on the party’s welfare schemes and ensure greater public engagement, the party said in a statement.

During these discussions, the party claimed, Delhiites have expressed overwhelming satisfaction with the AAP’s welfare programmes, including free electricity, water, education, healthcare, bus travel for women, and pilgrimage trips for senior citizens.

“According to party workers, 99 per cent of residents support the continuation of these benefits, which they say have significantly improved their quality of life and reduced household expenses,” the statement said. According to the statement, party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has pledged to incorporate the feedback from these meetings into future policies, hoping to strengthen its welfare model, which has been the cornerstone of its governance over the last decade.

Residents attending the ‘Revdi Par Charcha’ meetings have shared stories of how these schemes have helped them save between Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000 monthly. For families earning Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, these savings have been transformative as they have effectively increased their disposable income, it said.