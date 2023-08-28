About 6.75 lakh pots of flowering plants and foliage to adorn roads

New Delhi: As many as 6.75 lakh pots of flowering plants and foliage will adorn the 61 roads and venues of Delhi during the G20 Summit, Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday.



The major locations that have been beautified with potted plants include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport Road, Palam Technical Area, India Gate C-Hexagon, Mandi House, Akbar Road roundabout, Delhi Gate, Rajghat, and ITPO among others, they added.

After a preparatory meeting headed by Lt Governor V K Saxena, directions were issued identifying agencies who would undertake this drive and they were tasked with procuring a specific number of plants/pots, preferably from their own nurseries, officials said.

“This resulted in seamless coordination between five departments/agencies undertaking the procurement and placement of these potted plants with the L-G personally monitoring the progress of work and inspecting different corridors in the last couple of months,” said an official.

While the Forest Department and the Delhi Parks and Garden Society placed 3.75 lakh plants (1.25 lakh foliage and 2.5 lakh flowering), the PWD placed 50,000 (35,000 foliage and 15,000 flowering), the DDA 1 lakh (85,000 foliage and 15,000 flowering), the NDMC 1 lakh and the MCD 50,000 pots, the official added.

While 4.05 lakh potted foliage have already been placed along the 61 roads, the remaining potted flowering plants will be put up in the first week of September so that the plants are in full bloom during the duration of the G20 Summit, officials said.