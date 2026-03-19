About 65 services of govt to be available on WhatsApp

New Delhi: Delhi citizens may soon be able to avail around 65 Delhi government services such as caste and income certificates, and driving licence through a WhatsApp governance initiative likely to be launched next month, officials said on Thursday.



The services to be availed through the app will be increased in a phased manner after its launch which is likely after the Budget session, said a senior government functionary.

The Budget session of the Delhi Assembly will be held from March 23 to March 25.

The initiative aims to offer seamless access to government services via WhatsApp, allowing users to submit applications, receive notifications

and obtain certificates through AI-enabled chatbots and WhatsApp Dynamic Flows, officials said.

The project involves bringing various services of the government available online, including the issuance of important documents like birth and caste certificate, in a faceless manner through WhatsApp, they said.

It will ensure a simple, user-friendly and 24×7 digital governance interface, the officials said.

The digital governance model will help people in availing a range of services without the need to make visits to the offices of departments concerned, by offering real-time updates and efficient service delivery in a given time period, they said.

Nearly 65 services which are available online through the e-district portal of the government covering revenue, transport, social welfare and other departments, would also be available through WhatsApp, they said.

The Information Technology (IT) Department of the Delhi government working on the project will also come up with a dashboard

for real-time monitoring and management of the applications and their time-bound disposal, they added.