About 60 robbers, 70 snatchers nabbed between June 26 & July 2

New Delhi: A series of arrests and recoveries were made between June 26 and July 2 in Delhi, as 60 robbers and 70 snatchers were apprehended, police officials said on Sunday.



Multiple crimes including robbery, snatching, drug trafficking, illegal scrapping, and more have been solved.

In a series of coordinated operations, a total of 60 robbers and 70 snatchers were apprehended by the police. As a result, a substantial amount of stolen goods, including Rs 63,140 in cash, 3 motorcycles, 5 scooters, and various electronic devices, were recovered from the suspects. Additionally, valuable items such as gold chains, knives, bags, and even an ID card were seized in Zone 1 of the city which includes 8 districts of Delhi, Special Commissioner of Police Law and Order, Dependra Pathak said.

The crackdown on drug-related offences led to the arrest of 45 individuals involved in the illegal sale and possession of narcotics. The authorities successfully confiscated a significant quantity of illicit substances, including 1053.28 grams of smack, 123.23 grams of heroin, and 5080 grams of ganja, along with related paraphernalia, Pathak confirmed.

Furthermore, law enforcement personnel handled 154 cases related to the Excise Act, resulting in the seizure of 48,155 quarters of liquor, 84 beers, 8 cars, 4 scooters, and 1 TSR vehicle. A substantial amount of cash, totalling Rs 1,09,860, was also confiscated. In total, 157 individuals were arrested in connection with these offences. The police’s efforts also led to the apprehension of 72 individuals involved in cases related to the Arms Act. Recoveries included 18 country-made pistols, 3 pistols, 1 revolver, 28 live cartridges, 60 knives, and 4 motorcycles, Pathak confirmed.

In a significant blow to illegal gambling operations, authorities arrested 174 individuals and seized Rs 6,14,420 in cash, 2 cars, 4 mobile phones, and various gambling-related materials, such as pens, satta slips, and carbon pads.

The campaign against theft and burglary also yielded positive results, with 36 cases resolved and 3 juveniles in conflict with the law (JCL) apprehended. The recovered items included Rs 1,18,400 in cash, 30 mobile phones, 2 smartwatches, 1 scooter, 4 motorcycles, 3 water meters, copper wire, a laptop, a bicycle, a ladies bag, 9 pieces of clothing, various household articles, and precious jewellery items, Special CP L&O Zone 1 said.

Moreover, the police conducted operations to combat organised crime, resulting in the arrest of 7 proclaimed offenders, 1 bootlegger, and 3 individuals involved in illegal scrapping. Several illegal scrapping yards were busted, leading to the recovery of old vehicles, 8 gas cylinders used for cutting, and other cutting tools, the official said.

“The impressive achievements in Zone II that includes 7 districts of the city, are equally notable, with 42 robbers and snatchers arrested. Valuable items such as gold chains, scooters, cash, mobiles, bags, and a watch were recovered from them. Additionally, significant progress was made in cases related to the NDPS Act, Excise Act, Arms Act, and gambling offences”, Dr Sagarpreet Hooda, Special CP L&O Zone II said.

The report of the successful operations in Zone II was accompanied by the announcement of arrests and recoveries from districts including South West, South, South East, West, and Dwarka, where a range of criminal activities were targeted.

“The recovered items, combined with the arrests made, not only serve as a deterrent but also demonstrate the commitment of the police force towards ensuring public safety and security. The authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant and continue cooperating with the police to build a safer community”, Hooda added.