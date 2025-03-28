About 1.63L govt school students to get free NEET and CUET coaching

New Delhi: In a major initiative aimed at supporting students from government schools, the Delhi government has announced a free 30-day online coaching program for NEET-2025 and CUET (UG)-2025 aspirants. The Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BIG, a joint initiative of NSDC International, Ministry of Skills, Government of India, and Physics Wallah Limited.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education minister Ashish Sood at the Vidhan Sabha premises. This initiative will benefit 1.63 lakh students from Delhi government schools, ensuring they receive high-quality coaching to improve their chances of securing admission to top medical colleges and central universities.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised the significance of the initiative, stating, “This MoU has been signed to provide exclusive 30-day free online coaching for students of the Directorate of Education (DoE) to prepare for NEET-2025 and CUET (UG)-2025, paving the way for their admission into medical colleges and central universities. This initiative will benefit 1,63,000 students from Delhi government schools, ensuring that the maximum number of them qualify for these prestigious entrance exams. With this support, more students will have the opportunity to pursue their dreams of becoming doctors and securing admissions in top universities.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Education minister Ashish Sood said, “This landmark initiative has been accomplished in the esteemed presence of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. As part of this effort, the Delhi Government has signed an MoU with BIG to offer a 30-day free online crash course, totalling 180 hours, with six hours of coaching each day, for NEET 2025 and CUET (UG) 2025 aspirants. Under the leadership of CM, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to securing a bright future for students, encouraging maximum participation. This pro bono initiative will equip our students with the necessary guidance to excel in these crucial exams, significantly enhancing their chances of securing admission into top medical colleges and central universities.”

The free coaching program will run from April 2 to May 2, 2025, offering six hours of daily online coaching in subjects such as Physics, Chemistry,

Biology, Mathematics, General Aptitude, and English. The initiative will also include PDF notes for structured revision, regular scheduled

tests to track progress, and a dedicated doubt resolution mechanism to provide continuous academic support.

This initiative is expected to be a game-changer for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, ensuring that financial limitations do not stand in the way of their academic and professional aspirations. By providing structured and high-quality coaching, the Delhi Government aims to bridge the educational gap and empower students to compete at a national level.

The Government of NCT of Delhi has reiterated its commitment to enhancing educational opportunities, with plans to introduce further programs aimed at equipping students with the necessary resources for their academic and professional growth.