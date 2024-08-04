About 10 illegal coaching centers sealed in Gr Noida

Greater Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has closed down as many as ten unauthorised coaching centers in Dadri area of Greater Noida, said officials on Sunday.



The action has sparked a considerable outcry among coaching centers across the district, emphasising the authorities’ to approach to tackle illegally run educational institutions.

As per the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), Dr. Dharmavir Singh, a special committee, formed by the District Magistrate, is actively investigating these unlawful centers.

“The committee has already issued notices to ten coaching centers operating without the necessary registration, demanding their immediate closure,” Singh said.

“Apart from this, these centers have been asked to provide justification for their operation without official permission and the required standards by August 6”, Singh informed.

The crackdown on illegal coaching centers gained

impetus following a tragic incident in a basement coaching center in Delhi, which brought an immediate attention to the widespread existence of unauthorized educational centers throughout the country.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district’s authorities have till now taken action against a total of 22 coaching centers, sealing nearly half a dozen of them.